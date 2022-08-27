S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 370,152 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 191,248 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $170,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

