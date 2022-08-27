Swarm City Price Tops $0.0149 (SWT)

Swarm City (SWT) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Swarm City has traded down 72% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $127,033.02 and $20.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,974.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00128424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086983 BTC.

About Swarm City

SWT is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

