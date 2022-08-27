Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Swiftmerge Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $344,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVCP remained flat at $9.91 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,593. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

