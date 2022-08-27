Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Position Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,366 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Switch worth $22,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Switch by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Switch by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.95 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,349,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,044,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,716,706.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,200. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

