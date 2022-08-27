Sycomore Asset Management Buys 131,499 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,499 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for 3.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $21,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Stellantis by 263.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,154,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,633 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 79.7% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on STLA shares. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,909,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

