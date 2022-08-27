Sycomore Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,112,000 after acquiring an additional 171,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $360,540,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Datadog by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,219,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,120,000 after buying an additional 40,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $106.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,084. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,683.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,876.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $264,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,876.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,685 shares of company stock worth $15,642,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.