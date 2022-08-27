Sycomore Asset Management Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $4.92 on Friday, hitting $157.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.