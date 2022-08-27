Sycomore Asset Management Makes New $127,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after acquiring an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,038,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42,742.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 383,403 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company stock traded down $8.77 on Friday, reaching $379.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.12. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

