Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 30,900 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 537.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of HACK traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 89,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

