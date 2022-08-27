Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 695 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Blackbaud worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,694 shares of company stock valued at $407,660. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.86, a PEG ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.