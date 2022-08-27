Sycomore Asset Management Sells 2,524 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $16.53 on Friday, reaching $162.60. 76,912,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,583,656. The company has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.80 and a 200-day moving average of $199.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

