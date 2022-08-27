Sycomore Asset Management Sells 400,000 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Sycomore Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Price Performance

TBLA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,623. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Taboola.com

TBLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.