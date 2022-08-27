Sycomore Asset Management Sells 57,000 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 486,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial makes up approximately 1.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,150,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,050,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNHI traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 5,281,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.