Sycomore Asset Management Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,474,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $898,000. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 8,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $317,262,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.9 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.07. 7,807,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,525,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.11. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

