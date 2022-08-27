Sycomore Asset Management Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,052 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 62,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 9,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 880,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,289,000 after acquiring an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

PFE stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,546,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,479,385. The firm has a market cap of $262.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

