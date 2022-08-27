Syncona (LON:SYNC) Trading Up 0.4%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.42). Approximately 107,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 807,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.20 ($2.41).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 201.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20,250.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

