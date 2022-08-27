System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Director Christopher Stephen Phillips Sells 80,584 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 80,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $896,094.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,256,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,250,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Christopher Stephen Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 52,749 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $582,348.96.
- On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00.
System1 Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SST opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. System1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in System1 during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in System1 during the second quarter valued at about $100,000.
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
