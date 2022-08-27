T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,896 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 6.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 107.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $503,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,521 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.02. 4,347,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,369. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

