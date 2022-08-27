T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $119.68 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

