Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $2,122.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00008851 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00821382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 568,087 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html.

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

