TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.39) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

TEG stock opened at €8.99 ($9.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a 12-month high of €29.20 ($29.80). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.46.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

