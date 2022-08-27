TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Down 39.9% in August

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the July 31st total of 18,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CICC Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

