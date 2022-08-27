Tap (XTP) Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week

Tap (XTP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $295,671.60 and approximately $63.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00128109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00087266 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Tap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

