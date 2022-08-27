Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the July 31st total of 67,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Tarena International Price Performance
Shares of Tarena International stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. 281,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $90.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.57.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
