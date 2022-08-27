Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 883,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 83,739 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 870,393 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Trading Down 0.2 %

Target Global Acquisition I stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. 155,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Target Global Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.