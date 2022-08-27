TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.12

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.12 and traded as high as $6.48. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 2,993 shares.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 7.18%.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

