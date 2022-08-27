Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in August

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,856,900 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 1,372,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,547.4 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TWODF stock remained flat at $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.31) to GBX 189 ($2.28) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

