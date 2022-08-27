TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Trading Down 1.4%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 1,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

TC Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

TC Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Bancshares

About TC Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

