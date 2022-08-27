TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Trading Down 1.4%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 1,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.
TC Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.
TC Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Bancshares
About TC Bancshares
TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TC Bancshares (TCBC)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.