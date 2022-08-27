TE-FOOD (TONE) Trading 24.6% Lower This Week

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and $311,250.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003994 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00085533 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TONE is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.