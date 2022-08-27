Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Declares $0.59 Dividend

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.586 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

Shares of TTNDY opened at $62.15 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Techtronic Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

