Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TELNY shares. HSBC cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Telenor ASA Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TELNY opened at $11.15 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

