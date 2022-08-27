Tenset (10SET) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $459.26 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Tenset has a market cap of $459.26 million and $211,935.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tenset has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset coin can currently be bought for $2.38 or 0.00011912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,616,256 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

