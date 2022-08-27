Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.82

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 182804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
Tesco Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesco (TSCDD)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.