TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.56.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. TFI International has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

