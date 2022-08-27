TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$140.96.

TSE TFII opened at C$139.95 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$119.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$116.66.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total transaction of C$3,530,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$428,135,600.22. Insiders sold a total of 131,803 shares of company stock valued at $15,558,099 in the last quarter.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

