The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,220 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 638,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,999,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,993 shares of company stock worth $6,725,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $15.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.76. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.