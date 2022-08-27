The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,220 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 638,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,999,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,993 shares of company stock worth $6,725,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 5.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $15.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.76. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

