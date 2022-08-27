The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the July 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flowr Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLWPF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 41,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,057. Flowr has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Flowr alerts:

About Flowr

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried flowers and pre-rolls. It also has operations in Canada, Portugal, and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.