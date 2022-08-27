The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $16.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.22.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 2.31. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Insider Activity

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at $64,791,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,121,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,013,880. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 671.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 540,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 470,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 286,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.