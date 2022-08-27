The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by King Wealth

King Wealth raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $11.68 on Friday, hitting $298.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,315,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.