The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0122 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HOKCY stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

