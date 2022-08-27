The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0122 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of HOKCY stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.
About Hong Kong and China Gas
