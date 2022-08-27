The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $560.67

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 560.67 ($6.77) and traded as low as GBX 549 ($6.63). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 552 ($6.67), with a volume of 133,420 shares.

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 551.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 560.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £738.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.11.

The Merchants Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

