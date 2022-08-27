The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $134,305.08 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $134,305.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,497,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,717,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute Trading Up 1.3 %

TOI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at $129,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.