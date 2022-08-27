The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 40,000 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,453,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,185,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 30.0 %

TOIIW stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,548. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

