The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in August

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Sage Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The Sage Group stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. 10,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,794. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 835 ($10.09) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.13) to GBX 733 ($8.86) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.57.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.