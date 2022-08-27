Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,067,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance

Therapeutic Solutions International stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,941. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Therapeutic Solutions International alerts:

About Therapeutic Solutions International

(Get Rating)

Read More

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.