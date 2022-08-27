Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $334.23 million and $139.65 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00101415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00255440 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00029452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000520 BTC.

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

