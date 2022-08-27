Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

VIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. FIX lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.