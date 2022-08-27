Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE COO opened at $296.57 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.93 and a 200-day moving average of $356.50.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.78.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

