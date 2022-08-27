Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,079 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $248,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

