Thunder Token (TT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.73 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008879 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00207285 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.